Heidi Klum is one of the many celebrities who is currently self-isolating due to the coronavirus epidemic. The German supermodel is waiting for results after being tested for COVID-19, having had symptoms for a few weeks. And through staying at home, the mother-of-four is enjoying spending quality time with her four children, who have been helping her with the chores. On Saturday, Heidi shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her son Johan, 13, and daughter Lou, ten, washing the dishes at their home in Los Angeles. The brother and sister were captured getting stuck into the housework, and by doing so Heidi gave a glimpse inside their chic home too.

The America's Got Talent judge is even having to isolate herself from her husband Tom Kaulitz, who has recently returned home from tour feeling ill himself. The loved-up couple have been staying apart, but it hasn't stopped them from embracing each other. Heidi posted a sweet video of them kissing from behind a window, and explained her current situation in a lengthy message. She wrote: "Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further."

The German supermodel is currently isolating herself from husband Tom Kaulitz - who is also feeling ill

Heidi continued: "These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbours and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future."

