Heidi Klum reveals her daughter Leni is following in her footsteps — but it's not modeling!

To watch Heidi Klum on television over the years, whether on Project Runway and America’s Got Talent or at the numerous red carpet events one thing is always true: her name is synonymous with fun. Even her look matches her lively and good-natured personality. She glowed at the opening of Ocean Resort Casino during the HQ2 Beachclub party on June 30 donning a sun-kissed yellow Juan Carlos Obando suit paired with a Heidi Klum Swimwear bikini. “We have this one life; make it fun,” she told HELLO! after the party in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “What do you want to be 70 or 80, and then you’re like I wish I would have done that. Now is our only time.”

So at 45, that might mean dancing in the DJ booth with friends as Kaskade performed at the party or hours later feeling the sunset so much she had to get in her birthday suit for an Instagram photo opp. The AGT judge is hoping to pass along this message of confidence to her four children: Leni, 14; Henry, 12; Johan, 11; and Lou, 8.

Heidi paired her namesake swimwear line with a yellow suit for the pool party with Kaskade Photo: Getty Images

HELLO!: First, I saw about 30 minutes ago you posed naked in your room.

Heidi Klum: “Oh yea, that was such a nice sunset. A friend took the photo. We had the most gorgeous room up there, then the sunset. I had to do it.”

As you get older are you more confident?

“To be honest, I was always pretty confident. I think because I danced 15 years. I’ve always been on the stage dancing. I started when I was very young. My daughter [Leni] is doing the same thing now. She dances three times a week, 15 hours a week. I used to love dancing too, and I think being on the stage from an early age, I don’t know, I was always a confident girl.”

I’m sure you are teaching that to your kids.

“I do, I try. I think we should all have more confidence. You have to sometimes push yourself a little more.”

Heidi loved the views from her Ocean Resort Casino room she had to take advantage Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

Leni is 14. Do you ever see her following in your footsteps?

“She wants to dance right now. I’m letting her do what she wants to do. I’m not putting any seeds in my kids’ heads of what they should do. I want them to come up with their own things. They are not really stage kids. For example, my oldest son is 12; he’s turning 13. I think he has his dad’s voice. It has that husky, sexy kind of voice that Seal has. I’m always like Henry, you have such a beautiful voice, but he doesn’t want to. He loves sports.”

And if [Leni] in two years did want to become say, the next Kaia…

“If they ask me one day, and they want to pursue it, I’m going to look into a modeling agency for them, but no one is asking.”

Could you see yourself managing?

“I think you naturally do when you’re a mom, and you’ve been in the industry. I’ve learned so much. I’ve been doing it for over 25 years.”

Heidi's oldest Leni is following in her footsteps Photo: GC Images

You’ve also seamlessly gone from model to designer of clothes, intimates and swimsuits – we loved the one from today!

“I love designing. It came full circle. I feel like I do the things now I’ve always wanted to do. I started with lingerie. [The swimsuit from earlier] was a stripe. In terms of color, I saw it in my travels, and I thought it was a really cute color combination. I also do conservative things as well because I want to have a wide range for everyone. The hardest thing for me is to do one pieces because I’m not a one piece kind of girl.

You’re more a topless gal!

[Laughs] “I’m more topless or string bikinis. That’s just the way I am, I’m always going to be that way. I’ve never liked them but I know there are a lot of women who want it.”

What do you see yourself designing next?

“I have a line for Lidl! It’s one of the biggest supermarket chains. I’m in 10,000 stores in 32 countries. It’s a supermarket. You can buy your eggs, your milk, your dishwashing liquid and my line!”

You’ve also been busy with America’s Got Talent.

“I count my blessings all the time because I get to do this really fun job. I love Mel. I knew Mel before. I know Howie from before. I only just met Simon when he joined. And I worked with Tyra for so many years when we did Victoria’s Secret together. I love Tyra.”

Heidi's kids are having a very American summer in camp Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

Though you’re busy with AGT, any family summer plans?

“I have some of my kids in camp already in New Hampshire. They went last year for the first time. I didn’t understand the concept of camp, but now my kids are American kids with American friends. They are all going to camp. My other two go in the city because they aren’t wanting to sleep over yet.”

So what do you think of camp?

“To be honest, it is amazing. When they come back, they are different kids in terms of they are more self-sufficient in a way. I think it makes them put their foot into their own life because I’m quite a helicopter parent. I’m very protective. It’s a bit of freedom for them that I have to start at one point giving them. They don’t have a phone. It’s great for two weeks to not have that. It’s good for their brain, being in the woods.”

Is it good for mom too?

“It’s a bit sad for me because I’m not used to it. I email and they email me back.”