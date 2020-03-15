Geri Horner had a very special day out with her oldest child, Bluebell, on Monday, as they attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The Spice Girl star shared some lovely photos of the pair of them dressed up for the event, which she later shared with fans on Instagram. In the photo, Geri was stylish wearing a monochrome jacket with a statement belt, while Bluebell, 13, looked incredibly grown up in a pale pink double-breasted jacket and a pretty floral dress. Many of the singer's followers were quick to comment on Bluebell's appearance, with one writing: "Oh my goodness, Bluebell looks so grown up," while another wrote: "Bluebell looking very grown up, it goes by too quickly." A third added: "I feel old seeing how grown up Bluebell is."

Geri Horner and her daughter Bluebell attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey

The Angels in Chains hitmaker shares Bluebell with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. The pop star is also a proud mum to son Monty, three, who she shares with husband Christian Horner. While the doting mum occasionally shares pictures of her children on social media, they tend to keep out of the spotlight. However, over the past few years, Bluebell has made several television appearances alongside her famous mum, revealing her passion for baking. The mother-daughter duo even hosted their own baking segment on This Morning, and have returned to the show on a few occasions to demonstrate how to make some of their favourite recipes.

Bluebell, 13, looked incredibly grown up as she joined her famous mum

Geri previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!: "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said. "With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important. I used to care so much about what people thought of me, but now I have the confidence to say what I think and feel and if that doesn't make me everyone's cup of tea, that's fine."

The doting mum reflected on just how fast time is going earlier in the month when she attended Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday party. Along with Bluebell, Brooklyn and his brothers Romeo and Cruz joined their parents on stage at the Spice Girl tour in 2008, and Geri shared a gorgeous picture of Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham with herself and Bluebell backstage at the concert as she marked his big day.

