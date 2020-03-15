David Beckham initially invited his family, including his four children, wife Victoria Beckham and her parents, to Miami on Saturday to watch his football team, Inter Miami CF take on his former team LA Galaxy in their opening game of the season. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, football matches have been suspended for 30 days, meaning that the game couldn't go ahead. Determined to make the most of a bad situation, the Beckham family still went to visit the newly-built Miami CF stadium, and shared photos from their day together on social media. Victoria posted a group shot on Instagram, and wrote alongside it: "So proud of @davidbeckham and team DB!!!! @intermiamicf Xxxx Kisses."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The sweetest Beckham family moments

David and Victoria Beckham at an empty Miami CF stadium

The former Spice Girl also posted a picture of herself and David with their arms around each other on the pitch, and reflected on the importance of health and family at the time of a world health pandemic. She wrote: "The family and I are here in Miami for the launch of @davidbeckham’s team. At times like this, the most important thing is to be with loved ones and to support each other. Let’s listen to the experts and stay safe x kisses from us all x."

MORE: Geri Horner shares rare photo of daughter Bluebell

The retired footballer was cheered up with a game of football with his sons

David too, urged everyone to be safe in a post shared on his own Instagram account. He wrote: "It’s times like these when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life. Our health, our loved ones and looking after those that need support in our communities. In these moments, sport takes a back seat. We must all listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and look out for yourselves and your families x."

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones mourns loss of another family member

David and daughter Harper on Saturday night

To cheer David up on Saturday, his three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz helped him test out the grounds by playing football. The dad-of-four has previously expressed his sadness about the fact that none of his boys still go to football lessons, so it was no doubt a special moment. Luckily, his daughter Harper, eight, is showing an interest in the sport instead. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, David revealed: "Harper is playing every Sunday and loves it. The boys don't play and it's heartbreaking. They have a talent but it's down to Harper now. I get very enthusiastic when watching her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.