Janette Manrara is keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic. The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Twiter to share a snapshot of her day with fans, and included a sweet Boomerang video showing her and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec enjoying a cup of coffee together in matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse mugs. "Had a nice day of working out, organising all my make-up & beauty products, coffee and now a cuddle on the couch," Janette, 36, wrote. "Although these are strange times, at least I find joy in the little things of every day life."

WATCH: Janette Manrara reveals how she is spending her time during the coronavirus lockdown

Miami-born Janette's update comes days after she and Aljaz confirmed they were pulling their Remembering The Oscars Tour until 2021.The couple shared their sadness in a joint post, but added that "the health and safety of our cast, company and everyone is paramount". "We had our last rehearsals yesterday and it included a full run through of the show," Janette and Aljaz noted. "To say that we were overjoyed with the thought of being able to perform next to this INCREDIBLE cast is an understatement! They are so wonderful and talented! We created a beautiful show and we can only hope that in 2021 we will be able finally put it on stage for everyone to enjoy! In the meantime, please stay safe, and spread only love and kindness during these very tricky times. #StaySafe #BeKind #Love."

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara celebrates husband Aljaz Skorjanec's 30th birthday with amazing throwback photo!

Strictly stars Aljaz and Janette have been married since 2017

Janette and 30-year-old Aljaz have been married since 15 July 2017, and are one of the Strictly's most popular couples. In a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, the pair opened up about their desire to start a family together. "Aljaz and I are really looking forward to becoming parents," Janette shared. "We love kids and family is really important to us, so fingers crossed, if all goes well, we will have children at some point. It's something we've talked about a lot and we both want in the future, so we just can't wait for when that time comes."