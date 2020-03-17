Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have shared some disappointing news with their fans on social media. The Strictly Come Dancing couple have announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have been forced to postpone their Remembering The Oscars Tour until 2021. Sharing a photo on Instagram of himself and Janette with their dancers on Tuesday, Aljaz wrote: "This is a truly sad post for us, but following the official advice of the government and the closure of theatres, it is with regret that we will be rescheduling our tour of @rememberingtour to a later date in 2021. While this will be really disappointing news, the health and safety of our cast, company and everyone is paramount."

The 30-year-old added: "We had our last rehearsals yesterday and it included a full run through of the show. To say that we were overjoyed with the thought of being able to perform next to this INCREDIBLE cast is an understatement! They are so wonderful and talented! We created a beautiful show and we can only hope that in 2021 we will be able finally put it on stage for everyone to enjoy! In the mean time, please stay safe, and spread only love and kindness during these very tricky times. @jmanrara #StaySafe #BeKind #Love."

Aljaz and Janette have postponed their tour until 2021

While many of their followers were sad over the news, the majority agreed it was probably the most "sensible" thing to do. One said: "So sad for you both. I will keep my ticket for next year." Another added: "Sad, but safest & sensible thing to do, you, cast, safety comes first." A third said: "Staying safe is paramount, we are so sorry about the show. We were looking forward to see you in Portsmouth, well we cannot wait for 2021. Stay safe."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised the public to "avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues" while the coronavirus continues to spread across the UK and the world.

