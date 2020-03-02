Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has opened up about her hopes to start a family with husband Aljaz Skorjanec. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the pro dancer spoke of her future plans, and a baby is at the centre of them. She said: "Aljaz and I are really looking forward to becoming parents. We love kids and family is really important to us, so fingers crossed, if all goes well, we will have children at some point. It's something we've talked about a lot and we both want in the future, so we just can't wait for when that time comes."

Strictly couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are looking forward to starting a family in the future

Janette and Aljaz are already a doting aunt and uncle to Aljaz's young niece, Zala. The couple often go to visit the toddler in Slovenia, where the 30-year-old's family live. Last year, the pair shared adorable footage of them taking Zala to nursery. The little girl is a big fan of her famous relatives too, and was filmed watching them on Strictly Come Dancing in a sweet video posted by Aljaz on Instagram. As well as Zala, the couple are also incredibly close to pro dancer Gorka Marquez's baby daughter Mia, who they have gone to visit on several occasions since her arrival in July.

The couple enjoy working together on Strictly Come Dancing

During their interview with HELLO!, Aljaz also reflected on his hopes for the next few years, having recently celebrated his 30th birthday. He said: "I'm really happy with how my 20s went and where life is taking me, and I have told myself that in my 30s I want to spend more quality time with the people I love: Janette and my family and friends." The couple were talking to the publication after coming back from Rio de Janeiro, where they danced in the Rio Carnival. "I'm Latin and grew up in Miami, so Carnival was one of the biggest things everyone talked about. When we found out we were actually going to be in it, I had to pinch myself," Janette said of the experience.

It's going to be a busy year for Aljaz and Janette, who are both touring together in Remembering the Oscars in March, before appearing in separate dance shows over the summer. Aljaz will appear in Here Come the Boys with his male Strictly co-stars, while Janette will be joining Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova in Viva la Divas. Aljaz admitted he wasn't looking forward to being away from Janette. "We have such an intense schedule and working together makes it easier and a lot more special. It's going to be so hard being apart. I'm just going to cry and get through it with tears," he said.

