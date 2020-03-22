Julia Bradbury opens up about special bond she shares with mother Chrissi "We see each other most weeks and we're very involved as a family," says Julia

Julia Bradbury has posed with her glamorous mother Chrissi for an exclusive photoshoot in HELLO! magazine. The television presenter – who turns 50 in July – and Chrissi, 82, are very close. "We see each other most weeks and we're very involved as a family," says Julia, and she is full of praise for her mother. "I could not have had a more loving, secure childhood. I don't think we've ever been in any doubt about the love there was, and that's the greatest security you can offer your children. And I'm trying to give that to my children."

"My mum is very driven, determined and stubborn, all traits that I've inherited. But she's very cautious. I did a rock-climbing series once which ended up with me climbing a vertical sea stack in Sutherland [in Scotland], which is 60m high and quite dangerous, but I only told her about it afterwards." Says Chrissi: "She sat me down in front of the TV, held my hand, looked me in the eyes and said: 'I've done it, yes it was dangerous, and now you can see it.' I did nothing but cry the whole way through."

And she also helped her daughter when she underwent four rounds of IVF treatment to conceive five-year-old twin daughters Xanthe and Zena. "She was amazing," the former Countryfile presenter explains. "IVF is not pleasant, so it was a matter of getting the balance right between sharing the right moments and not exposing her to too much pain as I knew it would be painful for her to see me going through it."

Mother and daughter also recently appeared in an episode of ITV1 series The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury, in which they explored Chios together, home to 82-year-old Chrissi's ancestors. "It was an amazing thing to do together, at this stage in our lives, a seminal moment in our relationship," Julia tells HELLO! "We were in Greece, our homeland, going on this adventure and tracing Mum's roots, and for it to be immortalised on film was a lovely, special thing to do."

