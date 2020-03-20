Rachel Riley's fans were thrilled to see a new picture of her little girl Maven, and many were quick to comment on how fast the three-month-old tot is growing. However, the discussion on Instagram soon turned to the striking family resemblance between Pasha Kovalev and their baby. The snap itself sees baby Maven looking towards the camera whilst lying on a bed, covered with the Manchester United slogan, and surrounded by lots of cuddly toys.

Rachel Riley posted this cute snap of little Maven

"Omg she looks just like Pasha with her dark hair. You have created an amazing daughter," gushed one follower, while another remarked: "Great picture and she is the spitting image of her daddy." A third post read: "So like Pasha." One other fan remarked: "She's super cute and looks so much like her daddy." A fifth person added: "I could see Pasha immediately! Well done Mummy xxx."

Rachel and her husband Pasha, who secretly got married last June, became first-time parents to their baby on 15 December. The sweet post comes shortly after the couple celebrated her three-month anniversary. "The little one is three months old today," she wrote alongside a series of Instagram snaps. "It's true what they say, it's hard to remember life before her and the cliché is true – she's the best thing we've ever done."

It's clear for the world to see that both Rachel and Pasha are enjoying life as new parents. Ahead of the arrival in November, Rachel spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy and revealed how she and Pasha wanted to ensure their baby speaks Russian as well as English to honour both sides of the family. She said: "We've got baby books with farmyard animals described in Russian so Pasha is going to be on bedtime story duty, otherwise they won't be able to speak to their grandma and uncle."

