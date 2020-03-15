Ruth Langsford on celebrating her milestone 60th birthday and sending son Jack off to university The Loose Women presenter spoke exclusively to HELLO! with husband Eamonn Holmes

As she turns 60, Ruth Langsford tells HELLO! in an exclusive shoot and interview how she never would have imagined she would still be presenting television. "I didn't think I would still be working in television at 60 because when I was in my 30s you didn't see 60-year-old women in television," she tells the magazine. "Women were farmed off when they hit 40 - but it's very different now and that's thanks to those who forged the way for older women; people like Gloria Hunniford and Janet Street-Porter."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford plays a special birthday Hello!/Goodbye!

And she says she is extremely content as she reaches the landmark age. "I can't quite believe I have reached the big 6-0 because when you are in your 20s, you think it's really old. But actually I am quite excited about it. I am very happy in my life, I have got a very happy marriage, a lovely family, I love my work and my career, so everything is going really well."

"I didn't think I would still be working in television at 60," said Ruth

Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes has no doubt that Ruth will breeze through the next decade. "Ruth has a lovely attitude to life. I just stand back in awe and look at her strength and capabilities. She is an amazing person - I am not half the person she is. She is my great hero and she has got more into her groove as she has got older."

Ruth reveals her teenage son Jack is heading to university this year

In the interview, Ruth also reveals her and Eamonn will soon be experiencing an empty nest as their 18-year-old son Jack leaves for university. "I feel that we have done a really good job creating this lovely young man who we are now sending off into the world for his own adventures, which is very exciting. But we will both miss him hugely, I can't imagine what it will be like not to see him every day.

"It will be just Eamonn and I. And I see that as a new adventure for us. I think I am very lucky that we are looking forward to spending time together where some people find that time very difficult."

