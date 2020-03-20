New mum Ola Jordan shares sweet photo of baby daughter with husband James It's been a bittersweet period for both of the former Strictly stars

Just two weeks after welcoming their little girl, both Ola and James Jordan have taken parenthood in their stride. The new mum shared a heartwarming snap from their low-key walk on Instagram Stories on Thursday, showing James pushing their baby in her pushchair. "Daddy's life," she simply wrote across the image. The former Strictly Come Dancing stars, who have been married for 16 years, welcomed their daughter in February.

Ola Jordan shared this sweet snap

At the time of their announcement, James and Ola shared their baby joy exclusively with HELLO!, saying: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for!" Moments later, the new parents shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She's here and she is perfect," wrote the new mum.

It seems that the couple are trying to make the most of their time together after James was forced to spend their first few days of their daughter's life at hospital. The professional dancer's dad Alan was rushed to hospital last week after he suffered a stroke – leaving James completely "heartbroken".

However, on Thursday, the Dancing on Ice champion finally shared some happy news, confirming his father was released from hospital. "In a world which is very scary right now we've had some personal good news," tweeted James. "My dad has finally come out of hospital." James added: "He's not quite there yet but I'm sure he will continue to get better." Thanking his fans once again for their ongoing support, he concluded: "Once again I thank you for all your prayers and messages #StaySafe #LoveToYouAll."

Earlier on in the week, James admitted he was "struggling" to cope with the pressure of looking after his ill father, newborn baby and his wife amid the ongoing coronavirus. "Trying to juggle a new born with wife who is still recovering, my dad in hospital and the coronavirus," he said. "I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life." He continued: "I'm still thinking of all of you. We must all stay safe AND #BeKind."

