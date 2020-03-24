Victoria Beckham is among the thousands of parents across the UK who has turned to teaching her own children herself during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lifting the moods of her Instagram followers, the doting mum-of-four shared a funny throwback snap from her Spice Girls days – cementing the fact they are all in this together. "#TeamVB is WFH [working from home]," she said in the caption. "And for those of us with kids we are also all working around a classroom schedule. Keep smiling!"

Loading the player...

Watch: David and Victoria Beckham - a love story

She added: "For as long as this is our new normal we will make it positive x (All technology accepted!!!!!) xxxx VB." [sic] Fans were quick to heap praise on the star's honest post, with one saying: "It’s great that you and David are such good role models as parents. Doing 'educational/ learning/creative' activities with your children inspires other parents. Harper is a brilliant example of WFH. Well done!" Another remarked: "Cheers for the encouragement."

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in photos

The post comes a day after Victoria revealed she has been utilising technology to help her daughter Harper continue her education at home. She shared a look at the eight-year-old taking a maths lesson using a tablet at the dining table in their London home.

Both Victoria and her husband David Beckham have addressed the current coronavirus pandemic over the last few days, with the fashion designer asking her millions of followers to make sure they stay at home if possible. "Everything feels strange and uncertain with COVID-19," she wrote. "My thoughts have been with you all – my community and your loved ones."

GALLERY: Celebrities share a look at their inventive home school setups

"I hope everyone is keeping safe and protecting themselves x," continued Victoria. "We are continuing to learn from experts and navigating a new way of communicating and supporting each other through this time." Turning her attention to the NHS staff, she shared: "Most of all, I am thinking about the incredible NHS staff and healthcare workers around the world. We cannot thank them enough. The solidarity and kindness that has spread online is overwhelming and we must continue to be kind and resilient. Xxxx VB."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.