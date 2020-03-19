Victoria Beckham has broken her social media silence, telling her Instagram fans to stay safe from amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Everything feels strange and uncertain with COVID-19," she wrote. "My thoughts have been with you all – my community and your loved ones." Her message of support comes shortly after her husband David was personally affected by the pandemic, having invited his family to Miami to watch his football team, Inter Miami CF, take on his former team LA Galaxy in their opening game of the season. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, football matches have been suspended for 30 days, meaning that the game couldn't go ahead.

"I hope everyone is keeping safe and protecting themselves x," added Victoria. "We are continuing to learn from experts and navigating a new way of communicating and supporting each other through this time." Turning her attention to the NHS staff, she shared: "Most of all, I am thinking about the incredible NHS staff and healthcare workers around the world. We cannot thank them enough. The solidarity and kindness that has spread online is overwhelming and we must continue to be kind and resilient. Xxxx VB."

David and Victoria Beckham at an empty Miami CF stadium

David also urged his followers to rely on trusted sources for information, notably UNICEF and WHO, writing on Wednesday: "Hi everyone, I know these are tough times and I wanted to send my thoughts and best wishes to you all as we face these unprecedented challenges in our world. We can get through this together if we focus on protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities. Key for this time is that we focus on the facts and trustworthy places of information."

The 44-year-old then listed UNICEF and the WHO's instructions of protecting yourself and loved ones from the coronavirus: "1. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water. 2. Cover your mouth and nose whilst sneezing or coughing. 3. Avoid close contact with anyone who has a cold or flu-like symptoms." David concluded his message: "Sending you my love during this time, let's keep safe."

