Strictly Come Dancing couple Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara thrilled fans on Wednesday with the announcement that their live show has been rescheduled. The professional dancers were previously devastated when their UK dance tour Remembering the Oscars had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but shared their excitement at the news that it would now take place in March 2021 instead. Both stars posted an image to Instagram which showed the couple in evening dress alongside a large gold Oscar statue. Next to the photo was a long list of the cities they plan to visit next year, including Cambridge, Glasgow and Manchester.

The caption read: "The last few days have been a challenge for everyone so we are amazed that we can announce that our tour @rememberingtour has been rescheduled for 2021! Tickets will automatically be carried over to the new date but if you have any problems or are unable to make the new date for whatever reason please contact your point of purchase. We want to thank you for your overwhelming support and understanding in having to reschedule the tour but we can’t wait to come back bigger and better - we absolutely love this show, it is the best ever and we can't wait to share it with you! Keep Safe, Keep Well and Keep Dancing! X"

Janette and Aljaz each shared the good news on Instagram

The couple's followers were thrilled by the good news. One wrote: "Just what we all need to hear, that the show WILL go on, just in a year! Such happy news." Others added: "This makes me so happy and the rescheduled dates means I’m probably gonna make it possible for me to do more dates," and: "Yes! Something to look forward to in March!" Like most of the rest of the UK, the long-time Strictly faves are in lockdown at the moment, and last week Janette took to Instagram to share how she and her husband were keeping occupied.

The 36-year-old shared a sweet Boomerang video showing her and Aljaz enjoying a cup of coffee together in matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse mugs and wrote: "Had a nice day of working out, organising all my make-up & beauty products, coffee and now a cuddle on the couch. Although these are strange times, at least I find joy in the little things of everyday life."

