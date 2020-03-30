Rita Wilson celebrates being a COVID-19 survivor after returning to LA with Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson is celebrating being a coronavirus survivor, two weeks after she and her husband Tom Hanks confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 63-year-old shared a heartfelt post, in which she detailed her past health scares. "This date, 29 March, represents a time of great happiness," she wrote. "I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. 29 March also marks five years of being cancer-free after having had a bilateral mastectomy."

Both Rita and Tom were diagnoses with the widespread virus while they were in Australia; they have since returned home to Los Angeles. Expressing her gratitude and reflecting on the "blessings" she has received over the years, the actress continued: "I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now.

"One year ago on 29 March, I was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on and read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars. And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home. Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness."

She added: "All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, 29 March, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

Earlier this month, her husband, also 63, revealed that both he and Rita had been feeling unwell, so they decided to get tested. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches," the actor shared. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive." The couple have since been keeping fans updated with their progress – much to everyone's delight, they have recovered.

