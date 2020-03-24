Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson wins over Instagram with incredible gesture amid COVID-19 lockdown The Oscar winner and his wife are currently in self-quarantine in their Queensland rented home

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson is probably one of the most entertaining people to follow on Instagram right now. The actress and her Oscar-winning husband are self-isolating in Queensland, Australia, after being released from hospital following their coronavirus diagnosis. And to cure her boredom, Rita has been posting some hilarious videos on social media – including a flawless rap to Naughty By Nature's Hip Hop Hooray. But on Tuesday, she made her boldest move yet as she shared her actual phone number with her 978,000 followers! She wrote: "Going stir crazy? Have a suggestion for my Quarantunes playlist? TEXT ME! (310) 299-9260 - I'm giving you my phone number!! And YES... It's actually me. Text me so I can let you know what I'm up to, when I'm in your city (once we can leave our houses), and so we can stay in touch. I mean, not ACTUALLY touch. Social distancing works!" Amazing!

Last week, Rita's husband Tom updated his followers on his COVID-19 symptoms, revealing they are "much the same" as when he was first diagnosed. Sharing a photo of his typewriter on Instagram, he wrote: "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same.

"No fever but the blahs," he added. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch." On the cons of being with his wife, Tom joked: "Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won six straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."

Rita Wilson shares her phone number on Instagram

The stars are currently in Queensland, Australia, where Tom had been filming Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic on Elvis Presley. Last Thursday, the 63-year-old said that both he and Rita had been feeling unwell, so they decided to get tested. "We felt a bit tired like we had colds and some body aches," he shared. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive.

