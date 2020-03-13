Coronavirus continues to make headlines across the world. The virus is believed to have originated in China, but has since been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation. This has understandably had the world on high alert, and even celebrities have been sharing their COVID-19 concerns. But how hard has coronavirus hit the showbiz world? We take a look at all of the celebrities that have been affected by COVID-19 so far, from positive diagnoses to gig cancellations…

Tom Hanks

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared the news on Thursday that they had both tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, Tom shared a photo of himself and Rita together in Australia, where they are currently in self-isolation, writing: "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

The Oscar-winning actor added: "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx."

Rita shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, adding: "So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us."

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams is also in Australia at the moment, where he was due to perform a one-off show. However, the Angels singer has been forced to cancel his gig after the Australian government announced that all gatherings of more than 500 people should not go ahead. Taking to Twitter, Robbie wrote: "Gutted I'm not able to perform tomorrow in Melbourne."

Taylor Swift

Superstar Taylor Swift has also been affected by coronavirus-related cancellations. The musician was scheduled to headline Capital One's JamFest in Atlanta on 5 April, however, the festival has since been cancelled.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell made headlines on Tuesday after she shared several pictures of her extreme COVID-19 precautions on Instagram. Pictured in the airport, she prepared to be in close proximity to her fellow plane passengers by wearing a full hazmat suit alongside a blue face mask and goggles, ensuring not a single part of her skin was exposed. "Safety First NEXT LEVEL," Naomi captioned the post.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus. She was tested on Wednesday evening after returning to Canada from London with "mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever". Sophie was in London at the WE Day UK charity event and concert, which was held last week. As a result, Canada's Prime Minister is also self-isolating, despite not displaying any symptoms, "out of an abundance of caution".

The Riverdale cast

Production of hit Netflix show Riverdale has shut down after a member of the team was exposed to COVID-19. The decision was made after a crew member came into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, and the decision to halt filming will hopefully prevent further spread of the virus.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for the show, which is filmed in Vancouver, explained: "We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

John Krasinski confirmed on Thursday that the release of his much-anticipated film, A Quiet Place II, would be postponed due to coronavirus fears. The release of the second installment of the hit horror, starring his wife Emily Blunt, has been pushed back to an unknown date. Taking to Twitter, The Office star wrote: "One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!"

Gwyneth Paltrow

Coronavirus didn't stop Gwyneth from travelling to France for Paris Fashion Week, but the award-winning actress made sure to cover up her face with what looked to be a particularly heavy-duty black face mask during her flight. The mother-of-two wrote: "En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently."

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson also took to Instagram to reveal that she'd chosen to wear a face mask while travelling amid the spread of coronavirus. Sharing a selfie in a surgical mask, she simply captioned her social media post: "Travel. 2020."

Bella Hadid

Seeing as she's one of the most in-demand supermodels in the world, Bella Hadid found herself jetting from city to city during Fashion Week, but made sure to take extra precautions –as she demonstrated on Instagram when she shared a photo of herself in her plane seat with her face covered up by a face mask.

Stormzy

The British rapper was recently forced to postpone a string of Asian dates due to the spread of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the award-winning artist wrote at the time: "I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH world tour to Asia and playing some epic sold-out shows but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the coronavirus, I’m regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the tour."

