Tom Hanks reveals extreme exhaustion and details other symptoms one week into coronavirus infection The Oscar winner has delighted his followers with a new post

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from a hospital in Australia after receiving treatment for coronavirus. The Hollywood couple, who tested positive for coronavirus; on Monday night, are now in self-quarantine in their Queensland rented home. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday to share a snap of his typewriter, the Oscar winner said: "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same."

Tom Hanks shared this snap of his typewriter

"No fever but the blahs," he added. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch." On the cons of being with his wife, Tom joked: "Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won six straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."

MORE: Doctor who contracted coronavirus reveals what it's really been like day-to-day

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Hanks overcome with emotion at the Golden Globe Awards

Rita, 63, then shared a video of her singing in a bid to brighten up her followers' day. "Broken Man by Rita Wilson," she said. "Written with Gary Burr. People aren't perfect. Gotta love them flaws and all." [sic]

READ: Idris Elba warns fans to stay safe after testing positive for coronavirus

The stars are currently in Queensland, Australia, where Tom had been filming Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic on Elvis Presley. Last Thursday, the 63-year-old said that both he and Rita had been feeling unwell, so they decided to get tested. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches," he shared. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Meanwhile, the actor is not the only celebrity to have tested positive for the virus - on Monday night, British star Idris Elba revealed he had tested positive.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.