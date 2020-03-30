Phillip Schofield reassures fans he's fine after coughing on air Phil's coughing fit soon turned into the usual hysterics between himself and Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield was quick to announce he was feeling fine to viewers, after suffering a small coughing fit live on the set of This Morning. Presenting a special NHS version of their 'Spin to Win' wheel competition, Phil was heard coughing in the background as Holly Willoughby chatted to health care professionals about their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: Phillip panics Holly and viewers as he has a coughing fit on air

Giving her co-host a nervous look for his continued coughing, Phil was quick to calm fears, stating: "I'm alright by the way, I just inhaled spit." He added: "I was laughing and that's what happened – I'm okay." In true Holly and Phil fashion, the pair erupted into laughter, which escalated into hysterics as Holly remarked: "Coughing on TV, you'd rather fart on TV."

It is understood that Phillip wanted to reassure viewers he was fine in the wake of COVID-19, with coughing considered a key symptom of the virus. This Morning viewers were quick to comment on Phil's coughing fit, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident. One fan tweeted: "Phil coughing at the wrong time there #ThisMorning," while another joked: "The wheel just gave Phil the virus #ThisMorning." Others were more concerned by the star's cough, with one advising Holly to 'step back' and another tweeting: "Oh dear Phillip you should stay at home with that cough #ThisMorning."

Holly and Phil soon collapsed into fits of giggles after the incident

Phillip's coughing fit wasn't the only incident to cause a conversation on Twitter, with his dance moves also proving to be a popular topic on social media. The comments came after he joined Strictly Come Dancing professionals Karen Hauer and Oti Mabuse in the show's special dancing segment. Delighted by Phil's dance moves, one viewer tweeted: "Schofield living his absolute best life in that dance segment @Schofe #ThisMorning," whilst another added: "@Schofe dancing has made my day. Cannot wait for that to be made a gif! #ThisMorning."

Holly and Phillip have continued to host the show in spite of the coronavirus outbreak, with the pair considered 'key workers' as broadcast journalists, and therefore are providing a public service and able to remain on air. Following government guidelines, the hosts have embraced the social-distancing discipline, sitting two metres apart on their famous sofa.

