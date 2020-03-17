Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield paid a sweet tribute to their This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford on Tuesday in honour of her 60th birthday. "We would like to say a very happy birthday to Ruth," Holly said on the show. "We hope she's somewhere being spoilt absolutely rotten. We know she was a bit poorly last week but we hope she's having a lovely time today. It's a big birthday for Ruth as well so congratulations to you!" Phillip added: "Happy birthday. Have a brilliant, brilliant day. Lots of love."

Ruth should have been celebrating her 60th birthday on a romantic holiday in Italy with her husband Eamonn Holmes. But the coronavirus pandemic ultimately put paid to those plans. Last week, the TV couple spoke to HELLO! about Ruth’s altered birthday celebrations, with Eamonn revealing that on the day itself he would be taking his wife to a restaurant, coupled with some shopping for her perfect gift. Additional celebrations for Ruth include a big summer party, as well as a girls’ weekend away.

Sharing her excitement for the next decade, Ruth told HELLO!: “I can’t quite believe I have reached the big 6-0 because when you are in your 20s, you think it’s really old. But actually I am quite excited about it. I am very happy in my life, I have got a very happy marriage, a lovely family, I love my work and my career, so everything is going really well.”

Ruth Langsford turned 60 on Tuesday

Her husband proudly added: “Ruth has a lovely attitude to life where she is physically and mentally very strong; she soldiers on through things and she is very no-nonsense. I don’t think she will let age defeat her. I just stand back in awe and look at her strength and capabilities. She is an amazing person – I am not half the person she is. She is my great hero and she has got more into her groove as she has got older.”

