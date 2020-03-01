Phillip Schofield is one of the country's most beloved television presenters, hosting daytime show This Morning with co-host Holly Willoughby most weekdays. And now, the 57-year-old is filling up the Sunday night prime-time slot with Dancing on Ice! The TV star, who kicked off his career at the age of 19 in New Zealand, is a veteran of the small screen and is clearly showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He is estimated to be worth an impressive £9.8million, reportedly earning £600,000 a year for fronting This Morning. Here's everything you need to know about the presenter...

Phillip Schofield's TV credits

Phillip also gets paid for other TV shows, including Dancing On Ice and game show Five Gold Rings. His other TV credits in the past have included; All Star Mr & Mrs, The Cube and Children's BBC. Television career aside, Phillip has played Joseph in the West End musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - a role he took over from Jason Donovan in the nineties. He also performed as the title role in Doctor Dolittle at London's Hammersmith Apollo before touring the UK.

Phillip Schofield has been in the industry for decades

Phillip Schofield's rise to fame

Phillip, who was born in Lancashire, began his career when he was 19 years old. At the time, he moved to New Zealand where he made his TV debut on the music programme Shazam! in 1982. He also scored a role working for the Auckland-based station Radio Hauraki for two years. In 1985, Phillip returned to the UK to become the continuity presenter for the Children's BBC. In the early nineties, the presenter moved to ITV, landing hosting gigs on Schofield's Quest, Ten Ball, and Talking Telephone Numbers. It wasn't until 2002 did the father-of-two sign up to This Morning.

MORE: What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?

This Morning

In 2002, Phillip was announced as the replacement presenter for John Leslie on the ITV daytime show This Morning. He joined Fern Britton on the famous sofa - and their chemistry was hard to miss. However, in 2009 Fern shocked viewers when she revealed her plans to quit the show with Holly Willoughby stepping in to fill her shoes in September that year.

Phillip presents This Morning with Holly Willoughby

Philip and his co-host Holly made headlines in 2017 after it was revealed that they were not on equal pay. At the time it was reported that Holly had been earning a third less than her fellow presenter; £400,000, in comparison to Phillip's £600,000. Holly's pay rise came as she and Phillip negotiated their salaries for the Dancing in Ice reboot. ITV bosses are said to have realised they couldn't pay the pair the same fee for the ice skating competition and not for their work together on This Morning. "It seemed ridiculous they were going to get paid the same fee for Dancing on Ice but Holly was lagging behind on This Morning," a source told the Mirror. "Quite rightly, that has now been rectified and they both earn exactly the same."

WATCH: The This Morning star reveals he is gay

Phillip previously admitted that he would leave the show if Holly ever left. "I would quit if Holly would," he told the Sun in 2006. "There's no agenda there, it’s just the fact that we work together so well that the show’s successful. I think we’d probably both make the decision together and that’s always been the plan." The pair have built up an incredible on-screen partnership, not just on This Morning, but also on Dancing On Ice, which they co-hosted from 2006 until 2011 and returned to present in 2018.

MORE: Phillip Schofield reveals how he's been secretly staying in shape

Who is Phillip Schofield's wife?

The TV star is married to Stephanie Lowe. The couple - who tied the knot in March 1993 - are proud parents to two daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. Earlier this month, the presenter revealed in a powerful statement on Instagram that he's gay. He told his followers that for the past few years he has been coming to terms with the fact that he is gay. Talking about Stephanie, his wife of nearly 27 years, he said: "Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met."

READ: Who is Phillip Schofield's wife? Everything you need to know about Stephanie Lowe

In a conversation with his This Morning co-star Holly, he spoke about how his wife is dealing with the news: "It's tough. This is not something that's happened quickly... She's amazing. There's no one in my life that would have supported me as a wife... she's astonishing." Phillip and his wife met through work when Stephanie had a job as a production assistant on BBC Children's TV. Although Stephanie tends to keep out of the spotlight, she does accompany her husband to high-profile events on occasion. The couple have walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards, the NTAs and the Pride of Britain Awards.

The presenter with his wife Stephanie Lowe

His coming out story

On 7 February, Phillip announced he is gay via Instagram Stories, just moments before appearing on This Morning to speak about his sexuality in an emotional chat with co-host Holly. He fought back tears on This Morning as he admitted how he'd struggled with his sexuality over the years, and feared the pain he had cause his wife. The TV star had earlier issued a statement on Instagram, which read: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

MORE: Phillip Schofield enjoys family getaway with wife and daughters in Paris

On his decision to share his news now, he said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

After his announcement, Phillip took his family to Paris

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside word that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family." The star continued: "Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with a more wonderful, supportive team.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield nearly cries after Brian Cox praises him for coming out as gay

"Every day I sit on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brace and open in confronting their truth – so now it's my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip." Since sharing his news with the world, Phillip has received an outpouring of support from his fans and famous friends.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.