Phillip Schofield shares new family photo with wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters The This Morning star went on a walk with his family during the coronavirus crisis

Phillip Schofield enjoyed spending quality time with his family on Saturday – all while maintaining social distance amid the coronavirus crisis. The This Morning star took to Instagram to share some sweet photos from his day out with wife Stephanie Lowe and their grown-up daughters Molly and Ruby. The group went on a stroll in the park nearby their home in Oxfordshire, and Phillip even took a pit-stop for a drink! In a short video, the television presenter was captured pouring himself a shot of sloe gin from a flask, and said: "Halfway around the walk, reasons to be cheerful. Cheers!"

Phillip Schofield, his wife and daughters went for a walk over the weekend

The TV presenter is extremely close to his family, and received nothing but support from his wife and daughters when he publicly came out on This Morning at the beginning of February. Phillip revealed on the ITV daytime show that they are known as "the four" and that their bond is unbreakable. This was proved when just a few days after his announcement, the family decided to take a trip to Paris together, and Phillip shared photos of them during the holiday posing in front of a heart-shaped sign.

VIDEO: Phillip Schofield hints at uncertain This Morning future

The This Morning star has been married to wife Stephanie for 27 years

Stephanie has stood by Phillip and the pair have no plans to separate. In an interview with The Sun on Sunday about coming out after their 27-year marriage, Phil said: "Steph is my closest confidante. She's been amazing. I have no secrets from Steph. We have been very truthful and honest. She has known for a while. When you live with someone you know these things don't you? We sat down and we talked and then she left me to have space." In the joint interview, Stephanie also admitted that it was "the most emotionally painful time" in their marriage.

Molly and Ruby have also shown their public support for their dad. Phillip is a doting dad, and even works with Molly, who works at James Grant, the agency that represents Phillip, Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and many other ITV stars. Phillip and Stephanie have been married since March 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phillip was fronting children's television. In 2017, the pair made a rare TV appearance together on Phillip’s television series, Schofield’s South African Adventures.

