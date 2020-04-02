Since going into self-isolation, celebrities around the world have been delighting fans with hilarious videos, and Hollyoaks star Joe Tracini's latest clip has crossed the pond and reached Canada – with Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney praising it for being incredibly funny.

"If this doesn't become viral on TikTok ... I give up," she captioned the video which she posted on her Instagram. The short clip, which shows Joe dressed in a leotard and making up a funny routine, was a hit with her more than 300,000 followers. "I love him! Can't stop watching this!" a fan commented, with Jessica replying: "I can't stop either."

To keep active through this, let’s dance together. pic.twitter.com/oLy7RgKogE — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) March 24, 2020

Another follower cheekily suggested her husband Ben could replicate the video: "I feel like we should make all our husbands do this… in the outfit. #sexykitty". And it seems Ben Mulroney thought it was a good idea, with him replying: "Already working on it."

Hollyoaks star Joe initially shared the video with his fans four days ago and it was watched by over two million people in just one day. Taking to Twitter, the star said: "If you were one of the 2 million people across the internet that chose to watch this in a day, thank you from the bottom of my leotard."

Joe, whose father is comedian Joe Pasquale, made the hilarious clip with the help of his girlfriend Holly Houseman and has vowed to do more, even asking followers to request a style they would like to see him attempt.

"To keep active through this, let’s dance together. I made this with my incredible girlfriend @hollyhouseman," he said. "And we want to do more. Reply to this with which active dance activity style tutorial you want us to provide for you in the coming weeks. #beeftoe."

Joe joined the Channel 4 soap in 2011 and stayed until 2014, making a special appearance in 2018. Since leaving Hollyoaks he can be seen hosting the CBBC DIY series The Dengineers with Lauren Layfield.