Watch video: All about Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney

All about Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney The low-down on the Duchess of Sussex's right-hand woman

With fashion in her blood, Jessica Brownstein was born in Montreal on 14 March, 1980 and is the descendant of the founders of popular Canadian footwear brand 'Browns Shoes'. She married Ben Mulroney, the son of Mila Mulroney and former Prime Minister of Canada, Brian Mulroney, on October 30, 2008. The couple went on to have twins Brian and John (born 2010) and daughter Ivy (born 2013).

Video: find out more about the Duchess of Sussex's right-hand woman

Jessica became known to the wider fashion world in 2015 when she styled Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie. But it was her friendship with Meghan Markle that has really brought her global attention. The two met in Toronto after Meghan moved there in 2011 to work on her show Suits. They soon struck up a close friendship - holidaying together in Italy and apparently giving Meghan and Harry a place to hide out from the paparrazzi when news of the royal romance first broke.

Jessica and her children played a key role in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding - with Brian's amazed facial expression on entering St George's Chapel going viral. Since then Jessica has been a constant in the Duchess' life as she adjusts to being a royal - heading to Meghan's New York baby shower and most probably attending Archie Harrison's private christening.

