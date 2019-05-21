Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney travels to meet baby Archie for the first time Will she be baby Archie's godmother?

Jessica Mulroney has flown to the UK with her daughter Ivy to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newborn baby, Archie Harrison, for the first time. In pictures obtained by The Sun, Jessica, 39, was spotted at Toronto's Pearson International Airport before boarding a flight to London with her five-year-old daughter in tow. Their flight comes a few days after the Canadian stylist hinted that she was heading to Windsor, telling her Instagram followers that she was taking Ivy on a "Mother/Daughter trip".

"Packing for our first Mother/Daughter trip and I'm screaming with excitement. Are matching shoes too much," she wrote in the caption at the time. Her followers immediately guessed that the mother-and-daughter duo were on their way to Prince Harry and Meghan's new home, Frogmore Cottage, to meet Archie. "I hope you're heading to London to meet Archie," said one fan, while another added: "I hope they are staying at Frogmore House!" Elsewhere, Jessica's husband Ben also took to his social media accounts to post a snap of the London Eye.

GALLERY: All the times royal baby Archie has melted our hearts

The pair go way back

Jessica is one of Meghan's best friends and was by her side when the former actress lived in Toronto - so Jessica will no doubt be excited to meet the new bundle of joy. According to Haper's Bazaar, the pair became friends through their joint love of yoga. Back in May 2018, Jessica's three children acted as pageboys and bridesmaid to Meghan and later in October, Jessica travelled to Australia with her husband Ben to attend the Invictus Games alongside Harry and Meghan.

MORE: The Queen's sweet nod to Prince Harry and Meghan after first wedding anniversary

Earlier this year, Jessica revealed her life is an "open book" but when it comes to a certain few things – such as her friendship with Meghan – her lips are completely sealed. "This is my first interview that I've done since the wedding or anything," Jessica told Harper's Bazaar, noting she'll always stay "mum" on her best friend's royal life. "Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life. There are certain things I hold very dear and secret... There are things I'll never talk about for sure. My life is an open book, but there's always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.