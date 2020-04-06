Strictly's AJ Pritchard shares rare selfie with girlfriend Abbie to celebrate first anniversary

Former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard is celebrating a special occasion with girlfriend Abbie Quinnen, their first year anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer shared a rare selfie with Abbie, who can be seen in a Wonder Woman costume, and captioned it: "You're my Super Woman. Happy 1 year anniversary." Abbie shared a similar snap taken on the same day, and wrote alongside it: "Happy year anniversary to this special one @aj11ace."

Despite dating for a year, it was only recently that AJ opened up about the romance, revealing the reason that they get on so well. "It's crazy as it's our one-year anniversary coming up. We get on so well because we both work just as hard as each other. She's actually annoying because she can literally do everything. Even when I was on Strictly last, she helped with the routines I had to choreograph for me and Saffron [Barker]," he told the Daily Mail.

Abbie, 23, also revealed that she and AJ went on their first date at VIVI, near Tottenham Court Road. At the time, the dancer shared a sweet photo of herself and AJ and tagged the restaurant, adding the caption: "Where it all started."

AJ and Abbie's special day comes just weeks after the professional dancer announced his shock departure from Strictly after four years. Last week he finally opened up about the decision, revealing the real reason why he stepped away from the hit BBC dance series.

Speaking to The Sun, the 25-year-old confessed that he "had no life" due to gruelling 18-hour days, so decided the time was right for him to step away. "I want to have my own brand and there were things I couldn’t do because of the Strictly brand and the time involved," he confessed. "It took up six months of my life, some days I would work 18-hour days because I was dancing and choreographing."