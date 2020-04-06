Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms deteriorated on Monday evening. Downing Street made the announcement in a short statement, revealing that over the cause of the afternoon, Boris' condition had worsened, and that he was moved into intensive care "around 7pm". A Number 10 spokesman said: "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive Care Unit at the hospital. The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."He is being treated at St Thomas's Hospital in London, where he was admitted on Sunday. Boris had been taken to hospital over the weekend after his COVID-19 symptoms persisted for ten days, and had since undergone tests and observations from doctors.

Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care at St Thomas's Hospital in London

Boris confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus in late March, saying: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."

The news follows just a day after the Queen's televised address on Sunday evening, where she reassured the country that "better days will return". She said: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again." Her Majesty also paid tribute to the NHS and those "selflessly" working on the frontline during the crisis, saying: "I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."