Tearful Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid give update on Kate Garraway's husband's condition after coronavirus hospitalisation Kate Garraway revealed last week that her husband was in intensive care

Kate Garraway's Good Morning Britain colleagues, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, have spoken out about her husband Derek Draper's coronavirus diagnosis, and have sent the presenter an emotional message of support as he continues to fight the virus in hospital.

Susanna spoke to the camera as she sent Kate and her husband their love. "We send him every ounce of strength as he recovers from coronavirus. Our love to him and Kate Garraway," she said.

An emotional Piers Morgan then thanked all the NHS workers that are "treating all those affected by the virus" before adding that Kate and Derek "are going through what so many families are going through. It's agonising. I hope it all turns up OK".

The presenter, whose own son has tested positive for the virus, further revealed that he had lost a close school friend over the weekend and had not even been able to say goodbye.

Kate's spokesperson confirmed the worrying news on Friday, saying: "Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus."

The spokesperson added: "Kate hasn't been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home." It has also been reported that Kate cannot visit her husband at hospital as she has to self-isolate due to the UK's restrictions.