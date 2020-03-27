Boris Johnson has confirmed he is suffering from coronavirus. Taking to his Twitter page on Friday morning, the Prime Minister shared a video to reveal that he has mild symptoms and is self-isolating - he will continue to work from home in a bid to fight the widespread virus. "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he tweeted. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."

A Downing Street spokesman has also said: "After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive." The message continued: "In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government's response to coronavirus."

Boris, whose partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant with their first child, joined Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Thursday evening where they took part in the nationwide applause for NHS workers as they continue to battle the pandemic.