BBC News anchor Huw Edwards has revealed he has been in hospital with pneumonia, and has encouraged the British public to "keep safe and follow the guidelines" amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The 58-year-old was treated at Kings College Hospital in Camberwell, London, and is set to return to television screens later this week. In a Twitter post, shared on Sunday night, Huw uploaded a snap of himself enjoying a beer as he praised NHS staff for taking good care of him. "Big thanks to @KingsCollegeNHS for superb care #pneumonia," he wrote. "I'll be back at @BBCNews this week - keep safe everyone and follow the guidelines #StayHomeSaveLives."

Big thanks to @KingsCollegeNHS for superb care #pneumonia I’ll be back at @BBCNews this week — keep safe everyone and follow the guidelines #StayHomeSaveLives 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dq6crgWVxz — Huw Edwards (@huwbbc) April 5, 2020

Many of his followers were quick to send their well-wishes – with Sky News' Alistair Bruce writing: "Huw, really good news that you have conquered this vile pestilence and our thanks to those that fought with you. #NHSheroes." One other follower remarked: "Excellent! King's did me proud too. How hard they work in there, and at what personal risk. We are the lucky ones. A prayer for all those still in peril." A third post read: "I'm delighted you're feeling better. I look forward to your return."

The news came moments after Downing Street announced Prime Minster Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital after failing to recover from his coronavirus symptoms, ten days after his diagnosis. According to a spokesperson, the PM was taken for tests after continuing to have "persistent symptoms" and the measure has been taken as a "precautionary step".

The NHS is continuing to cope with record demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus itself is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted on to the hands and passed on via a simple handshake. People have been warned to stay at home for seven days if they have either a high temperature and/or a new continuous cough. "Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital," the NHS website explains. "You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you're staying at home."

