Strictly's Joanne Clifton gushes over new boyfriend AJ Jenks: 'I'm a lucky girl' Joanne Clifton and AJ Jenks went public with their relationship last week

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton has opened up about her new boyfriend AJ Jenks, telling fans that she is "a lucky girl".

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, the former Strictly champion shared a new stunning collage of the pair, and revealed that they have been going on virtual date nights every day.

"He takes me on FaceTime date night every week now... until this is over... I’m a lucky girl... and he sings to me 'wake me up, when this Lockdown ends' @aj_jenksuk SOPPINESS DONE FOR THIS WEEK!!! #Coronavirus #coronadatenight," she wrote alongside a snap showing her dressed to the nines in a gorgeous coral dress, while AJ looked smart in white trousers and shirt.

Her actor boyfriend also gushed over his new partner, telling his followers that Joanne is "stunning".

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's best wedding and engagement photos: from Pasha Kovalev to Gemma Atkinson

"Getting dressed up and having a lockdown FaceTime date with this one! @realjoanneclifton yep I know...she's stunning...I don't know how I did it either!" he cheekily wrote alongside the same picture Joanne had shared.

Joanne and AJ made their romance Instagram official last week, when Kevin Clifton's sister shared the first picture of her and AJ with her followers. Sharing a picture of their first virtual date, the 36-year-old wrote: "Last night we had a FaceTime date night... and it was incredibly special... we got all dressed up! Love you @aj_jenksuk (don’t worry… no more soppiness)," she captioned a split picture showing her stunning look and AJ, who opted for a black suit.

AJ was clearly delighted with the special mention, quickly replying "I love you" in the comments section.