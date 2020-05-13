Kourtney Kardashian addresses pregnancy rumours in new post The Keeping up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex-partner Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has denied that she is pregnant after posting two new photos to Instagram. The Keeping up With the Kardashians star shared the gorgeous pictures on Wednesday and they showed the glamorous brunette posing in a tan bikini, brown and white cow print shirt and sunglasses. In the first image, she was perched in a chair, while in the second she lounged on what looked like an indoor hammock – a very comfy one, at that! The mum of three had tied her hair back in a sleek bun and her makeup looked flawless.

One of her followers, however, suspected that Kourtney wasn't just sharing some relaxed new snapshots, but trying to communicate a secret message. "SHE’S PREGENANT [sic]," they wrote. The 41-year-old replied personally to the suggestion, writing: "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Kourtney shared the glamorous new photos to Instagram

Her fans added supportive comments that backed up the star, with one writing: "You look great [heart emoji]," another adding: "You must think most women are pregnant all the time then," and a third chiming in: "You look amazing! Don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise!" Hear hear!

Kourtney is currently social distancing at her home in Calabasas with her children: Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five. The family live close to Khloe Kardashian and her two-year-old daughter True, who are isolating with Tristan Thompson during California's lockdown.

Mason had a sleepover at his aunt's house at the weekend and the Poosh founder was soon victim to a prank, as her front garden had been covered in toilet paper by her sister and son. She didn't seem too bothered though, telling followers on Instagram: "I haven't had this much excitement in months… This is actually genius."

