Until recently, fans would often comment on just how much Scott Disick and his oldest son Mason, ten, looked alike, but the Talentless founder recently revealed that his gene pool is even more dominant in five-year-old Reign. On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the dad-of-three showed his children childhood pictures of himself as a little boy, and he was the spitting image of his youngest son. The cute photos were shared on the official KUWTK Instagram page, and fans were quick to comment. One wrote: "I thought Mason was Scott's twin but in these pics all I could see is Reign," one wrote, while another commented: "Copy and pasted himself and Reign was born." A third added: "He looks exactly like Reign!"

Fans couldn't believe just how much Scott Disick looked like son Reign as a child

Scott is a doting dad to his sons and daughter Penelope, seven, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The pair have remained on good terms since separating and live closeby to each other in Calabasas to make it easy for their children to split their time between their parents. Kourtney and Scott previously opened up about their experiences co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website. The 41-year-old mother-of-three said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares rare glimpse into son Tennessee's room

Scott's youngest two children Penelope and Reign

READ: Jennifer Lopez shares photo of entire family for emotional reason

During the pandemic, Kourtney and Scott's children have continued to split their time between their parents, and have had the advantage of spending time on the beach at their dad's holiday home in Malibu. Scott recently shared some sweet photos of his children having fun in the garden, and another of Mason eating dinner on a balcony overlooking the sea. Kourtney recently spoke about their family's setup during an Instagram Live, saying: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.