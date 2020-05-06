Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mum to three young children, and while her kids enjoy a privileged lifestyle, she's determined for them to give back to the community. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently shared an additional clip from her family's reality show which saw her and her oldest two children, Mason, ten, and Penelope, seven, take part in a project called A Sense of Home. The charity fully furnishes and sets up houses for foster children who are moving out of the system for the first time, and they helped transform an apartment for an 18-year-old woman called Rachel, who was overcome with emotion as she saw her new home for the first time.

The mum-of-three posted the footage on her lifestyle website, Poosh, and her experience was written about on her site's blog. "Since it was during the holiday season, it was the perfect time to give back and for Kourt to provide her kids the opportunity to help out those in need and discover how good it feels to give back," an extract read. "We all teamed up and tackled each room, decorating and arranging the space to make it warm and inviting. Mason was so sweet and was in charge of the 'Love Jar' where we all wrote special notes for Rachel to remind her how much she is loved."

Kourtney with her daughter Penelope

This isn't the first time that Kourtney has opened up about encouraging her children to think of others. The doting mum – who shares Mason, Penelope and five-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick – previously wrote on her Poosh blog about how her kids donate essentials to other children each time they go on holiday. The reality TV star wrote: "When we get to our destination, whether it’s the home country or somewhere exotic, it's important to see what other kids are doing. I like to show my kids how everyone lives, and that doesn't resonate with them as much while viewing adults as it does seeing people their own age. We arrange somewhere to go visit where we can talk to, play with, and engage with other kids. Depending on where we go, we sometimes personally donate school supplies and other essentials to the kids themselves."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star encourages her children to do charity work

Meanwhile, in September 2018 during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney took her two oldest children to the Watts Empowerment Centre in LA – somewhere they often go to give back - where they donated handfuls of their old toys and clothes to those in need. They also spent time playing with the children.

