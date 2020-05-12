Kourtney Kardashian decided to let son Mason, ten, have a sleepover with his aunt Khloe Kardashian over the weekend, but the mother-of-three ended up facing some pretty hilarious consequences as a result! The Poosh founder came out of her home to discover her front garden had been covered in toilet paper by her sister and son. Taking to Instagram to share footage, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star could be heard saying from behind the camera: "I haven't had this much excitement in months, this is what I come out to, this is what Mason and Khloe do when they have a sleepover. This is actually genius."

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason and sister Khloe had fun decorating her front garden

The TV star then turned to her daughter Penelope, seven, who was less impressed than her mum. "P, look at this," she said, to which the little girl replied: "Yes I know, I already saw. It was Mason and Koko, I saw them." Kourtney is currently social distancing in her home in Calabasas with Mason, Penelope , and son Reign, five. The family live nearby to Khloe and her two-year-old daughter True, who are isolating with Tristan Thompson during the lockdown.

The Poosh founder is social distancing with her three children in Calabasas

Kourtney shares her three children with ex Scott Disick, and during the quarantine period, their children have been splitting their time between their mum's home and their dad's house in Malibu. Scott's home is on the beach and looks an idyllic place to be, so much so that Kourtney has even spent some weekends there with the children too. The doting mum recently spoke about their family's setup during an Instagram Live, saying: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

Kourtney and Scott previously opened up about their experiences co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website. The 41-year-old mother-of-three said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better… like what else could you want."

