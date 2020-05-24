Strictly's Brendan Cole and wife Zoe Hobbs dance the night away with friends as lockdown measures ease - VIDEO The couple are currently in Spain

Brendan Cole and wife Zoe Hobb are finally having fun with friends after lockdown measures have eased in Spain, where the couple are currently living with their two children, Aurelia, seven, and Dante, two.

On Saturday night, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared several fun videos showing him and his wife dancing with friends after enjoying a late night dinner al fresco.

"Great friends," he captioned the two clips, which show the big group dancing and singing to King of Leon's hit Sex on Fire.

Brendan and his family have been self-isolating at their holiday home in Mallorca since lockdown in the country began and recently, Spanish authorities have began easing their strict lockdown measures. Mallorca is currently in phase 1, which allows groups of up to 10 people to socialise. From Monday 25 May, as they enter phase 2, that number can go up to 15.

Zoe Hobbs recently shared her happiness at being able to spend time with her friends

The 44-year-old's wife Zoe recently opened up about the happiness she felt after being able to reunite with her friends after weeks of being stuck inside their house.

"This is how happy I am to see my friends!" she said alongside a sweet snap of her smiling from ear to ear whilst holding a glass of champagne.

Zoe pictured with her daughter Aurelia and son Dante

"Nearly a week now since we entered the first phase of de-escalation here in Spain and we are slowly beginning to get out and about a bit more. Last night I got together with my 3 closest girl friends here on the island. We had beautiful food (which just happened to match my outfit), lovely local wine and the perfect company for a chilled girls' night. We laughed a lot! It’s going to take a bit of getting used to our new situation and I’m not sure things will ever be quite the same again but I think we’ve all learned a lot over these last few months about what is really important in life. Friendship is definitely one," she wrote.