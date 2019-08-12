Brendan Cole reveals distressing end to his holiday with wife Zoe Pesky flight delays!

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole celebrated his friend and musician Iain Mackenzie's birthday over the weekend, heading to Tuscany with his beautiful wife Zoe Hobbs to mark the occasion. However, their travel plans didn't quite go to plan as the couple were stranded at the airport whilst on their way home.

The couple, who are proud parents to six-year-old daughter Aurelia and one-year-old son Dante, were embarking on their journey home to reunite with their tots when they were disrupted by flight delays. Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old ballroom dancer posted a picture of the pair at the airport with the caption: "Missing our babies… want to go home!" The father-of-two also added the gif 'Flight delayed' and 'So bored' to show his frustration.

Their travel plans didn't quite go to plan

A day earlier, the former Strictly star shared a photograph of his wife standing next to the window of their beautiful hotel room in Tuscany. The image was captioned: "A beautiful view... @thezoec Beautiful morning waking up in Tuscany #minibreak."

Taking to Instagram, Zoe reminded her followers why it was important to take some time away from family life to spend quality time with your other half. The mother-of-two posted a picture of herself dazzling in a yellow dress on their getaway, captioning the snap: "Enjoying just being the Cole’s. Getting the opportunity to miss the children is a wonderful thing. Spending quality time with your other half being people rather than parents is so important for everyone. Having a wonderful time with @brendancoleinsta in beautiful Tuscany and I’m sure we will return home happy, more relaxed and better parents as a result. Such a spectacular, relaxing place."

