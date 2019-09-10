Brendan Cole reveals tour plans following Strictly's return Brendan was axed from the pro line-up in 2018

He was one of the longest-serving professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing before he was axed from the line-up in 2018. But following its sensational return last week, Brendan Cole isn't letting his years of dance experience go to waste. The 43-year-old has revealed that he's set to embark on his own tour – Brendan Cole Show Man. Sharing his exciting news on Instagram, he said: "It’s time... The #strictly Launch Show aired this evening and with the buzz and excitement of the new series, I launch my 2020 tour dates! www.brendancolelive.com. My final big band tour will be running between February 19th and March 15th 2020. Tickets are now on sale so don’t miss your chance to see my fifth and last big band production for the last time."

Brendan also shared a series of stunning images from the show, featuring dancers and lots of stage smoke! He captioned one set: "Images from the ‘Boys Number’ in my exciting production Show Man! Touring in 2020. Brendan Cole Show Man is booking now." He also shared several images from "Send in the Clowns – Waltz" and the show looks seriously breathtaking.

Brendan will go on tour in 2020

MORE: Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher reveals he's already exhausted as he begins training with Oti Mabuse

In February 2018, Brendan announced on ITV's Lorraine that he had not been invited back to Strictly. He said at the time: "It's quite hard to talk about. The BBC haven't renewed my contract. We get contracted year upon year. They've made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show."

Get your tickets now

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez kept busy on first rehearsal-free weekend

He added: "I'm a little bit in shock. I'm quite emotional, a bit raw about it. It's done via a process of a phone call and stuff. I have had 15 incredible series on the show. I'm very proud of the whole show. It's a great team. I'm disappointed. It's very hard to talk about. It's a recent decision."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.