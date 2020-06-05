Ever wondered who the richest Kardashian is? Here's the definitive list of the family's net worths The Kardashians are some of the richest people on TV

The Kardashian family have come a long way since the premiere of their show back in 2007, and each member of the famous family is worth some serious money. But when it comes to the highest earner, who comes out on top? Celebrity Net Worth has reported that the family is worth some astonishing amounts...

Kylie Jenner

Swooping into the top spot is the youngest of the siblings, 22-year-old Kylie Jenner, whose personal fortune is said to be just under £716 million, largely due to the success of her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics. In 2018 and 2019, Forbes hailed the mother-of-one as being the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, however, this title was retracted in May with the publication of an article that claimed she had misled the media outlet and forged tax returns.

Kim Kardashian

When Forbes profiled the celebrity in July 2018, she was said to be worth an eye-watering £278 million. Since then, the mother-of-four has released her shapewear line Skims, meaning her net worth would have only increased. What's more, Kim's husband Kanye West was recently announced as being a billionaire, which would put their combined household income at around £405 million. Anyone else need to sit down?

Caitlyn Jenner

The former Olympian's monetary value is placed at a sky-high £80 million, which won't come as much of a surprise considering the talented star's many high-profile ventures.

Kris Jenner

The mastermind behind Keeping Up With The Kardashians, mumager Kris Jenner is reportedly worth £72 million. In 2018, the matriarch earned $37.5 million that year alone, landing her a spot on Forbes' list of highest celebrity earnings that year.

Khloe Kardashian

Perhaps the most outspoken and hilarious of the Kardashian sisters, mother-of-one Khloe has an estimated £40 million to her name. In 2016, the Revenge Body host even placed two spots above sibling Kourtney on Forbes' list of top-earning reality stars!

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel is on par with her big sister Kourtney, racking up an enormous net worth of approximately £36 million. Even more impressively, in 2017 and 2018 Kendall was ranked the highest-paid model in the entire world by Forbes magazine. Not bad!

Kourtney Kardashian

Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian's net worth sits at a healthy £36 million. High-end lifestyle website aside, the star often promotes products on her social media pages, which can earn her up to £120,000 per post.

Scott Disick

Scott Disick, who is Kourtney Kardashian's ex and the father of her three children, has made a name for himself as a savvy businessman. Not only does the doting dad have his own property show on E!, Flip it Like Disick, but the talented renovator also owns his own clothing label, Talentless, which the entire Kardashian clan often promote on their own social media pages. With all that in mind, it's no surprise that the 37-year-old is thought to have a net worth of almost £32 million.

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian might have stepped away from the limelight in recent years to spend more time with his adorable daughter Dream, but the doting dad is still worth an incredible £8 million.

