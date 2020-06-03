9 of the most shocking fights from Keeping Up with the Kardashians The Kardashians have certainly had some big rows over the years

If you've been Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the years, then you'll know that the very famous family have had their fair share of ups and downs and, more often than not, the downs are pretty dramatic. Like all families, the celebs bicker, argue and disagree quite regularly, but there have been times when the Kardashian's arguments have been particularly bad leading to some choice words, raised voices and even physical altercations. Here's our roundup of the most dramatic fights from the reality show over the years…

Kourtney and Kim end up in a brawl

In the most recent season of Keeping Up, the two eldest Kardashian sisters ended up in a physical altercation after when arguing about work ethic. Kim retorted that she and younger sister Khloe work the most, stating: "The problem is, if I was on my death bed, I would still show up, Mom is so used to me and Khloe going on our death beds." Kourtney then ended up calling Kim are very rude word before the two ended up in a scramble, which then lead to Kim slapping her older sister while Khloe tried to intervene. Oh dear!

Kendall and Kim lock horns

During the same argument in season 18, Kim and Kendall nearly came to blows when Kim accused Kendall of being work shy. After saying she would go to work even from her death bed, Kendall insisted she would do the same, which lead to Kim saying: "Hmm no, you get anxiety and it's hard for you," to which Kendall snapped back: "Are you [expletive] kidding me? I literally will come at you right now. I've been sick [...] having major panic attacks. I work my [expletive] off when I'm sick or not." Ouch, Kim!

Kendall called Kim out on her comments about work

THAT handbag clip

In a moment that is hailed as iconic in the Keeping Up history books, Kim got in a fight with her sisters after they called her spoiled for getting a Bentley, which made Kim call her sisters "jealous." A short while after, Kim burst through the door and start hitting Khloe with her handbag telling her "Don't be rude!"

When Kris threw Kim's phone

In another row from the early years of the show, the family took a ski trip – fans will know the family trips NEVER go to plan – and at the time Kim was sick. After announcing to the room she didn't want to be there, mum and momager Kris Jenner got so fed up with she snatched her phone and threw it across the room in a rage. It didn't stop there, however, as Kim got her own back and found her mum's phone and then threw it down the stairs!

Kim got her own back after her mum threw her phone

Khloe calls Kourtney out for being on her phone

During the sisters trip to San Francisco, they took a boat ride towards Alcatraz. However, it seems Kourtney was more interested in the phone. Khloe eventually got fed up and blew up at Kourtney, while Kim chimed in and said: "Throw her overboard!" We're sure she was just joking…

The three sisters argued on their trip to Alcatraz

Kim and Rob fight in Bora Bora

On another family trip (noticing a pattern?), this time to glorious Bora Bora, Kim and her younger brother Rob ended up exchanged a few angry words which eventually led to Kim's husband at the time, Kris Humphries intervening and threating Rob. The former basketball player said to Kim's mum Kris Jenner: "Are you okay if I put hands on your son?" Oh dear… Fortunately Rob escaped his brother-in-law's rage and ended up leaving the trip early.

Kim's husband at the time, Kris, had her back during an argument with her brother

Kim says Kourtney is the least exciting to look at

Kim and Kourtney once again came to blows when Kourtney wouldn't commit to the photoshoot for their annual family Christmas card back in 2018. Things got VERY heated between the two sisters and Kim yelled at Kourtney: "No one wants you in the shoot!" which lead to Kourtney storming out. But it didn't stop there, Kim then furiously said: "She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out."

Rob re-gifts his iPad from Kendall to his girlfriend

Rob has locked horns with his sisters a number of times over the years and has even taken a step back from the show in recent seasons to lead his own life. But there was one moment with younger sister Kendall when he found himself in hot water. After Kendall bought her brother an iPad for Christmas, she was shocked to learn when he gave it away to his then-girlfriend Blac Chyna. Kendall claimed at the time: "I gave that to him for Christmas! I'm so mad I would have given that to someone else!" The supermodel then called him to confront him, but he retorted back: "Buy it yourself, you moron!"

Kendall argued with her brother Rob over an iPad

Kourtney's shade to Kim

Okay so it's not a BIG row but Kourtney's one-liners are so iconic so we had to include this one in particular as it has gone down in history as one of the best. During the trip to Bora Bora, Kim was running around in a crying panic that her diamond earring had fallen out of her ear into the ocean.

Kim panics after losing her earring

Kourtney (AKA the Queen of Shade) then retorted back, cool as a cucumber, and said: "Kim there's people that are dying." Iconic!

