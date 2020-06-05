David Walliams has the best reaction after reuniting with his mum as lockdown measures ease The Britain's Got Talent judge shared several pictures from the encounter

David Walliams has finally reunited with his mother Kathleen after months apart, and his reaction to seeing her is the best.

The star, 48, shared several pictures of the sweet moment, showing the comedian posing more than two metres behind her whilst in her garden. David can be seen excitedly smiling broadly at the camera as his mum can't stop laughing. "Mum," he captioned the sweet snaps.

Fans were quick to comment on the family reunion, with one commenting: "You both have the same smile! Precious x," whilst another one wrote: "Gorgeous Lady & has obviously stayed positive through lockdown."

David Walliams posing with his mother at her house

A third one remarked: "Brilliant, so lovely to see you together... well 2 metres apart x."

David may have not seen his mother or sister in weeks, but he recently revealed he has enjoyed being at home. In an interview on This Morning last month, he said: "I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere, but at the moment obviously I'm at home so I can write all day and all night […] and then other times I'm looking after my son and home schooling which has been fun."

On how he was finding home schooling his seven-year-old, David explained: "I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents […] but I've really enjoyed it."

The star seemed happy to be reunited with Kathleen

"I've enjoyed having more time with my son because we've been reading Roald Dahl books together which has been a real pleasure to actually sit down, you know normally you might sit down for fifteen minutes and do it, but because time has kind of opened up in this strange way, we might sit for an hour or a couple of hours and do it, and it's been really, really fantastic."

He added: "I've really enjoyed the extra time with my son and I will probably miss [him] when he has to go back to school."