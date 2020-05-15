David Walliams shares adorable photos of his 'boys' The Little Britain star has two dogs, Bert and Ernie

David Walliams is in the best company during lockdown, if his latest picture is anything to go by. Taking to social media on Thursday, the Little Britain star shared the most adorable photos of his dogs Bert and Ernie, captioning the post: "boys".

David's dogs are both Border Terriers, and while the BGT judge has had Bert for years, he adopted Ernie in February 2019. Back then he introduced the little pup to his fans by sharing a sweet photo of himself holding Ernie in one hand, and Bert in the other. "Bert has a baby brother. Meet Ernie," he wrote in the caption.

David Walliams posing with his two dogs

Ernie and Bert aren't the only boys in David's life, however, as he is the proud father to son Alfred, from his marriage to model Lara Stone. Although he is incredibly private about his personal life, the comedian recently revealed how he and his son were coping with lockdown.

While appearing on This Morning, the Britain's Got Talent judge was speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about his new book, Slime, when he revealed how he and Alfred have been bonding more while living in isolation.

"I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere, but at the moment obviously I'm at home so I can write all day and all night [...] and then other times I'm looking after my son and home schooling which has been fun," he said.

David has had dog Bert for years

On how he was finding home schooling his seven-year-old, David explained: "I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents [...] but I've really enjoyed it.

"I've enjoyed having more time with my son because we've been reading Roald Dahl books together which has been a real pleasure to actually sit down, you know normally you might sit down for fifteen minutes and do it, but because time has kind of opened up in this strange way, we might sit for an hour or a couple of hours and do it, and it's been really, really fantastic."

The actor welcome dog Ernie last year

The Little Britain actor also explained how fortunate he feels in his position to be spending more time with his son, adding: "But I realise I'm very lucky in lots of ways, because of success in my life, I haven't got anything to complain about and I've really enjoyed the extra time with my son and I will probably miss [him] when he has to go back to school."