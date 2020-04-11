Comedian David Walliams has become something of a national treasure. The Britain's Got Talent host is one of the funniest people on TV, but did you know that the 48-year-old is also a family man, and when he's not cracking jokes at the judge's table, he's most likely at home with his seven-year-old son. Here's everything you need to know about David's family…

WATCH: David Walliams and Lara Stone split after five years of marriage

David Walliams and Lara Stone

David married supermodel Lara Stone in 2010 at London's Claridge's hotel. The pair started dating in 2009, and welcomed their first and only child in 2013. At the time, the Little Britain star told fans on social media: "Some wonderful news. My beautiful wife Lara is pregnant. We are having a baby! It is due next year and we both couldn't be happier." David and Lara divorced in 2015.

David Walliams and his son Alfred

Lara gave birth to son Alfred, David's only child, in May 2013. The doting dad is fiercely private when it comes to parenthood, however during an appearance on Mission with Bear Grylls in 2019, the comedian opened up about how selfless parenthood has made him, explaining: "One great thing about becoming a parent... your whole life starts revolving around them and you do stop dwelling on your own problems so much, because you don’t have time to."

David Walliams and his parents

David's dad Peter Williams was a London Transport engineer, and sadly passed away in 2007. The Britain's Got Talent star remains close to his mum Kathleen Williams and sister Julie, and occasionally shares photos of them on social media. What's more, David brings them to high-profile events, like in November, when they accompanied him to a filming of the Jonathan Ross Show. Taking to Instagram, David uploaded a photo of his mum and sister cosied up to Robbie Williams – who was also a guest on the show – and hilariously added the caption: "My mum and sister wanted a picture with @robbiewilliams and someone had to ruin it."

David Walliams and his beloved pet pooches

While he might be reserved when it comes to his son Alfred, David certainly has no problem showing off his beloved pet Border Terriers, Ernie and Bertie. The adorable pair feature almost weekly on the father-of-one's Instagram, and to be quite honest, they deserve a social media page of their very own!

