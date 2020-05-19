David Walliams doesn't appear to be suffering from loneliness during lockdown thanks to his "loves" Bert and Ernie. The Britain's Got Talent star shared another adorable photo of his pet pooches on Instagram last week, simply captioning the post: "My loves." David's fans were delighted with the new pic, with many gushing over how cute the dogs – and David – are. One commented: "Handsome dogs, handsome owner." Another wrote: "OMG my eyes are blessed. You guys are adorable." While a third added: "Your dog pictures give me life!"

David Walliams with his 'loves' Bert and Ernie

David's dogs are both Border Terriers, and while he has had Bert for years, he adopted Ernie in February 2019. Back then he introduced the little pup to his fans by sharing a sweet photo of himself holding Ernie in one hand, and Bert in the other. "Bert has a baby brother. Meet Ernie," he wrote in the caption.

Of course, Bert and Ernie aren't the only boys in David's life. He is also the proud father to son Alfred, from his marriage to model Lara Stone. Although he is incredibly private about his personal life, the comedian recently revealed how he and his son were coping with lockdown. While appearing on This Morning on Monday, the Little Britain star revealed to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield how he and Alfred have been bonding more while living in isolation.

"I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere, but at the moment obviously I'm at home so I can write all day and all night [...] and then other times I'm looking after my son and home schooling which has been fun," he said. On how he was finding home schooling his seven-year-old, David explained: "I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents […] but I've really enjoyed it."

David also explained how fortunate he feels in his position to be spending more time with his son, adding: "But I realise I'm very lucky in lots of ways, because of success in my life, I haven't got anything to complain about and I've really enjoyed the extra time with my son and I will probably miss [him] when he has to go back to school."

