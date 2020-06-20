Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly finally reunite after months apart – see the sweet picture The best friends reunited to play a game of golf together

Ant and Dec were finally reunited on Friday after spending months apart due to the lockdown imposed by the Government.

Taking to their joint Instagram account, the Britain's Got Talent presenters shared a photo of them at a golf course, whilst staying a safe distance of two metres apart from each other.

"Nice tee see you. Reunited and back on the course!" they captioned the picture.

Ant and Dec headed to the golf course on Friday

Fans and friends were quick to react, with one writing: "Awww, yayyyy!!!! So good to see you back together!!!" Another one said: "Finally!!!! So glad you are back together."

However, others were feeling a bit humorous and made a joke about Dec's height.

Making reference to where Dec is standing in the picture, European tour golfer Lee Westwood commented: "And in the rough!" which made another follower jokingly remark: "No that's the fairway.... he's a very small man."

Ant and Dec were keeping an eye on the comments, and seemed to see the funny side: "Normal service is resumed!" they replied.

Despite being apart for months, the duo kept in touch via Zoom calls

Despite not seeing each other for months, the presenters have been in constant contact, treating fans to weekly videos of them together via Zoom call.

Their outing comes just weeks after they made a heartfelt apology for their TV show Saturday Night Takeaway's past approach to race. The statement, which the long-time friends posted to their joint Twitter page, read: "During past episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, we impersonated people of colour in the undercover segment of the show. "We realise that this was wrong and want to say that we are sincerely sorry to everyone that was offended.

"We purposely stopped doing this several years ago and certainly would not make these sketches today. We had already taken steps to ensure footage was taken down and have again recently confirmed with ITV that these segments and any other historical content that could cause offence does not appear on either the ITV hub or the Saturday Night Takeaway YouTube channel."