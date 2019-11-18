Declan Donnelly was forced to explain what happened to his arm, after concerned I'm a Celebrity viewers spotted a nasty injury on Sunday night's launch show. Taking to the official Ant and Dec Twitter page, the presenter explained that the injury was down to his baby daughter Isla. He responded to a message, which read: "@antanddec Dec - what have you done to your arm? Looks like a nasty injury. #imaceleb." To which, Dec explained: "Nothing exciting unfortunately. I scalded myself while sterilising Isla's dummies! D."

Nothing exciting unfortunately. I scalded myself while sterilising Isla’s dummies! 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 D https://t.co/b82CiWJ3Lz — antanddec (@antanddec) November 17, 2019

Other fans were quick to respond, with one saying: "Bless ya Dec you're a good dad for Isla." [sic] Another wrote: "Awwww!!!!!!! Bless. Daddy injury." A third post read: "I thought the jungle had bitten back! Glad to know its nothing bad!" One follower also recommended: "Ouch Dec, looks nasty! Get some Lucas Paw Paw on it, available everywhere in Aus." [sic] The TV presenter flew to Australia last week with his wife Ali Astall and their one-year-old baby.

Meanwhile, following the first episode, the cast and crew celebrated Dec's co-star Ant McPartlin's 44th birthday. Sharing a snap of his birthday cake - which spelt out the word 'Ant' - the birthday boy wrote: "Big thanks to everyone at IAC for my amazing birthday cake! A." Ant's appearance comes one year after he took a two-year break from work; he was subsequently replaced by This Morning's Holly Willoughby on last year's series.

In a recent documentary, Dec admitted that he thought he had "lost" his best friend of 31 years when his co-host Ant was arrested for drink-driving last year. In ITV's documentary Ant & Dec's DNA Journey, Dec opened up about Ant's troubles. "It has been a tough couple of years and it has tested the bond we have shared since we were 13 years old," explained Dec.

"I was incredibly angry at the start, so angry. Disappointed that he didn't ever come to me and say, 'I am struggling, I need you,' because that is what I would do if the shoe was on the other foot. And he never came to me and that hurt me a lot." Ant then turned his life around in the year that has followed his arrest, and immediately suspended all of his television work alongside Dec in order to focus on his rehabilitation for alcohol addiction.

