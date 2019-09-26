Ant McPartlin shares HILARIOUS photo in honour of Declan Donnelly's birthday The TV duo are currently starring in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

Ant McPartlin couldn't let Declan Donnelly's 44th birthday pass by without giving him a shout-out on social media. Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Ant uploaded a funny snapshot showing his TV partner dressed up as Marge Simpson – complete with a tall blue wig! "I had to quickly get a birthday photo out there to celebrate the little fella's big day!!" Ant, 43, wrote. "You're welcome Declan!! Love The slightly bigger fella, A."

Ant McPartlin shared a hilarious photo of Declan Donnelly in celebration of his birthday

Earlier in the evening, Dec had taken to Twitter to thank fans for all their messages, and revealed how he had spent his special day. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes, very kind of you," the dad-of-one wrote. "Have had a great day golfing and Chinese food tonight, a pretty perfect birthday! Thanks for the love DD x." Fans were quick to react, replying: "Aww you're so welcome Dec! Glad you had a good day," "So glad you had a great birthday! Can't beat a birthday Chinese," and "Glad you’ve had a great day, Dec! Happy birthday again!"

It's been a big month for Dec and his family. On 1 September, the star's only child with wife Ali Astall, little Isla, celebrated her first birthday. Dec has spoken about his joy at becoming a first-time father – although earlier this year he confessed that the hard work of fatherhood came as a shock. "No one tells you how hard being a parent is," he told the Evening Standard. "We could have had a warning! It is literally the hardest thing I’ve ever done but I'm loving it."

Dec and wife Ali Astall are the proud parents to one-year-old Isla

Last year, as he celebrated his 43rd birthday, Dec joked that his three-week-old daughter was "very advanced" after 'writing' him a birthday card. "I had the loveliest of birthdays," he wrote. "I got a card from my 3 week old daughter, she’s very advanced. Although her handwriting looks suspiciously like that of the dog (I suspect he wrote it really). Anyhoo, thank you all for the lovely birthday messages, you're bloody great! D xx."

