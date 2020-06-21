Kate Garraway has given a new update on her husband Derek Draper's health battle following his admission to hospital in March.

Taking to Instagram on Father's Day the Good Morning Britain star paid an emotional tribute to Derek, and opened up about the uncertain future, as well as the hope she has for his recovery. Kate also thanked fans for their support and revealed that she had not posted in a while on social media as she has needed "a little time."

She wrote: "Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have for my Dad 'Trinity' - thats my Dad Gordon, Derek’s dad Ken and of course Derek himself (officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy) all three of them never happier than when they are with their children. I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives - & know so many today don’t have that. But the love is there - no separation can change that.

"Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago. Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings - gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead.

"Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope- because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover.

Kate Garraway paid tribute to Derek on Father's Day

After all we are all having to do that aren’t we in one way or another - this ghastly time has affected us all & life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good. This Father’s Day I am sending you all the love & positivity in the world - let’s seek out the joy! #staypositive #hope #fathersday."

The 53-year-old's update comes shortly after she returned to her ITV morning show after nine weeks to speak openly about the difficulties her family have faced since Derek was hospitalised back in March.

Speaking to colleagues Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh, the mother-of-two confirmed that Derek was now COVID-19 free but that he may never recover.

"He is now COVID free. So he's testing negative for the COVID virus. So the fight with the virus has been won and he's still here, but it's wreaked extraordinary damage on his body and we don't know if he can recover basically."

She added: "Derek's situation is incredibly rare. The damage he's sustained and we don't know what effect that's had on him - if he can recover, the doctors have told me he's one in five people."

Kate also shared the sweet but heartbreaking last words Derek said to her before doctors put him in a coma. She revealed: "He said, 'I love you, I have to leave you.' And I said, 'It's only for three or four days' and he said, 'You've saved my life, I don't mean now, I mean everything, being married to you and the children' and I said 'I love you, I love you', and the doctors said, 'He's gone, he is under,' and that's it, that's the last time I spoke to him."