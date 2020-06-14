Kate Garraway has been facing the heartbreaking wait on news on her husband Derek Draper, who is fighting for his life after contracting coronavirus in March. The Good Morning Britain host has been supported throughout by her co-stars, and on Saturday, Piers Morgan opened up about the emotional conversation he had with the mother-of-two shortly after Derek was taken to hospital, and how Kate has described the situation as a "living hell". Writing for the Mail on Sunday, Piers recalled that he had phoned Kate as soon as he heard about Derek being taken to A&E: "I phoned Kate immediately and we had a long, heart-rending conversation, one of many we've had since."

VIDEO: Kate Garraway reveals Derek's final words before going into a coma

Kate Garraway has described Derek's health battle as a living hell

He continued: "It’s so hard to know what to say in such situations. I knew GMB’s Dr Hilary Jones would be giving her all the expert medical advice she needed (as he very kindly does for all of us on the team when we have family health issues), so instead I gave her the only suggestion I could think of that might actually help such a good, experienced journalist – to treat what was happening like a massive breaking news story and behave accordingly. It’s the mentality I’ve always tried to use myself when I’ve faced any kind of professional or personal crisis."

The Good Morning Britain star has been supported by Piers Morgan

Piers revealed that his advice was to "keep emotion out of it with the doctors and nurses" as "if you stay calm, and focused, and research everything very thoroughly, you’ll ask better questions and probably get more out of them." While Kate has been incredibly brave and has been following her co-star's advice, the I'm a Celebrity star admitted to Piers recently that the situation was a "living hell." She said: "I keep saying I can’t bear it, but then somehow do. It’s managing feelings and holding in the same moment your greatest hope, greatest fear and total uncertainty about which way it’s going to go – all the time. I don’t think I’ve ever loved him more or felt more at risk of losing him. But at least I still have hope, which lots of people have had taken away from them. I am going to watch Darkest Hour tonight, cry properly and fight back tomorrow."

Kate, 53, has shown incredible strength during her husband's health battle as she cares for their two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, ten. The doting mum appeared on Good Morning Britain at the beginning of May to talk about Derek's health battle. During the interview, the star revealed her husband's final words to her on the phone before he was put in an induced coma. Kate tearfully told viewers: "He said, 'I love you, I have to leave you.' And I said, 'It's only for 3 or 4 days and you're going to be fine, this is good because this is what you wanted and it will allow you to rest' and he just said, 'You've saved my life,' because I think he thought I had persuaded the doctors to put him in a coma, obviously I hadn't. "He said: 'You saved my life and I don't just mean now, I mean everything, being married to you and the children, you've saved my life' and then I said 'I love you, I love you', and the doctors said, 'He's gone, he is under,' and that's it, that's the last time I spoke to him."

