Susanna Reid left heartbroken after Kate Garraway's emotional GMB interview

Kate Garraway is "hoping for a miracle" regarding her husband Derek Draper's fight with coronavirus, her Good Morning Britain colleague Susanna Reid has said. The GMB presenter, who co-hosts the ITV morning show from Monday to Thursday, applauded Kate's strength during her emotional interview last week, admitting watching her friend break down was "heartbreaking". In her latest Daily Mail column, Susanna wrote: "Watching my friend Kate Garraway describing her husband Derek Draper's condition on Good Morning Britain was heartbreaking."

"She has such strength even to be able to put into words what she and their children are going through," added Susanna. "Derek has been in intensive care for almost three months after contracting Covid-19 in March. During the interview, 53-year-old Kate explained that her husband Derek was free from coronavirus but that the illness had played havoc with his body, impacting his internal organs, including his heart and kidneys. Since he was admitted to hospital back in March, Derek has remained in intensive care.

"Kate is hoping for a miracle in his recovery and for him to break through," explained Susanna. "Derek is a strong, clever, insightful man devoted to his gorgeous wife and children." Over the past few months, Kate has been looking after her children Darcey, 14, and Billy, ten, as her 52-year-old husband remains in a coma.

The doting mum-of-two had admitted her mood has dipped in the past couple of weeks as Derek's health continues to struggle. "I think about two weeks ago I probably did crash, because you can't stay like that forever," she said. "The problem is, I have huge hope and massive positivity and I'll never give up on that because Derek's the love of my life but at the same time I have absolute uncertainty."

